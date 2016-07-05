The Leading 10 Low-COST Pore Minimizers

As the adage goes, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder." The main ingredient to feeling beautiful is doing whatever makes you feel the best! Read this article to get some tips on how to put your best face and body forward, and let your inner beauty show on the outside.

Lightly spray your face with a hydrating mist to make your makeup last longer. The mist will help set your makeup, keep it looking fresh and give you that just done makeup look for hours. This is great for keeping your makeup in place for those long days at work or nights out with friends.

Baking soda can be used to make your hair shiny. Add a pinch of baking soda to your daily application of shampoo. Then wash your hair normally. This will make your hair shine.

Give your face a monthly beauty treatment. You do not need to go to a spa to get your skin in its best shape. You can, instead, give yourself a complete facial at home. Start with a product to exfoliate, follow with a mudpack, next apply an astringent, and finish with a deep moisturizer.

If you have fine lines around your eyes, mouth, and forehead, you should look for cosmetics with light-reflecting particles. These products, which are just more matte than shimmery, can reflect light in a way that appears to make the fine lines simply disappear. You can use this trick all over your face, or just in your laugh lines.

If you have a wide face, you can make it appear less wide by applying a rosy, creamy blush only on the apples of both your cheeks. However, you should be careful to not apply it too close to your nose or extend the color out past your ears as this will make your face appear even wider.

Here is a beauty tip! Warm your concealer before using it! Often when you put concealer on it can come off looking thick and caked. You have to know how to conceal your concealer. First warm it by rubbing it in circular motion on the back of your hand! Then use your finger to apply.

Use cucumbers or rosewater in order to eliminate under eye circles that are dark. They both contain natural components which will not only lighten the under-eye skin tone but also cool your eyes. Try taking a soft cotton pad, dipping it in cucumber juice or rosewater, and then lying down with the pads over your closed eyes for about 15 minutes.

If you ever get an over-glow shine in a club from all that dancing, the quickest remedy is their cheap toilet paper! It's the perfect blotting paper. Simply press a piece of this paper firmly onto your oily skin, and you'll have instant gorgeous skin.

Consider using a purple eye shadow, rather than black or brown. Black and brown can be boring. Purple can really make your eyes pop. Purple eyeshadow is not as bold as you might think. From a distance, it will look like a black or a brown. Even so, it will give your eyes a little extra something.

Smooth lotion over hair to reduce the static. If you find yourself out with nothing to use, grab the hand lotion you keep in your purse. Take a little bit and rub the palm of your hands together slightly, then run through your hair. This is a quick and easy fix.

Keep the back of your head top priority when styling your hair. This area is harder to style and if you're tired once you get around to that area it can ruin your whole look.

If you want to fill in your brows but find pencils too harsh-looking, try a brow powder that's a bit lighter than your hair color. Powder provides a softer look and is easier to blend than waxy pencils. You can set the powder using a brow gel or a dab of clear mascara.

If you're in between hair dresser appointments, and need to hide some roots, use dark mascara on black or brunette hair and gold eye shadow on blond hair! Nobody is perfect and if you've scheduled your hair salon appointment too far in advance to save your roots from showing, brush them lightly with appropriately colored mascara or combine hair spray and blond shades of powder to conceal those roots until you can see your stylist!

Before retiring for the night, make it easier to remove your nail polish later. Paint your nails with a base coat, a thick coat of color, then a top coat. It's normal to get a little polish on your skin, and it's very simple to get that off. Scrub off the excess polish the next morning while in the shower. This is a quick and easy tip for the prettiest manicure and pedicure.

Baking soda is your beauty friend. Baking soda is one of those products that you should always have on hand. For beauty you can use it to make your shampoo work better, whiten your teeth, and cure the pain of sunburn. All of this from one box that hardly costs a dollar.

You can use these tips to help you create a beauty plan that is specifically suited to your needs. Make sure you find out as much information as possible, in order to select beauty products which are the most suited to your body.