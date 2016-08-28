Ideas On Finding Your Own Precious Jewelry Design

You need to have some knowledge of what to look for and expect from purchasing or selling jewelry. You need to know what resources are available to you and who can provide you answers as to what you need for your jewelry needs. The tips below can help you with how to start.

Sterling silver jewelry makes a great investment. Pieces of jewelry made from sterling silver last for a lifetime and provide endless elegance. Sterling does tarnish, but can be quickly shined up using a polishing cloth. However, pieces of sterling silver jewelry that have specialty coating can last ages without tarnishing.

To make sure your jewelry always looks appropriate, consider the occasion before choosing pieces. If you're at work, it's best to avoid chokers and hoop earrings. Pearls are very versatile, but aren't ideal for a very casual environment. Wearing jewelry ideal for the occasion will keep you from looking out of place.

Make sure you know what to look for when buying platinum jewelry. Platinum needs to be at least 95% pure in order for it to be considered real platinum. If it's lower it is platinum alloy. Also, be aware that platinum can develop a patina, which many people feel gives jewelry a nice antique look. This jewelry also does not wear away and is hypoallergenic.

In order to save money on the purchase of jewelry you should consider looking at local antique shops. Many people sell their antique jewelry to the shops when they are in need of money or if they have inherited it and just don't want it. There is no reason to pay the high markups that come with jewelry.

Consider how you should best clean each piece of your jewelry. Each kind of setting, metal, and stone has its own particular maintenance need. What works for a certain kind of stone may not work for another. It's best to speak with a jeweler before you attempt to care of an unfamiliar piece of jewelry.

Nothing tells a woman you care like buying her jewelry with her birthstone. The fact that you took the time to research her birth date, and then her birthstone, will show her that you are willing to take the time to make her happy. No woman can turn that down!

Be sure to clean your silver jewelry using professional cleaning products. Using home methods may be effective, but using cleaners specifically meant for silver can help to prolong the life of your silver jewelry. In addition, under no circumstances scrub, your silver. Instead, opt for using denture cleaners to scrub the silver without causing brush marks or other damage.

If you have gold jewelry, you should try to avoid storing them in areas around diamonds and other hard gemstones. These hard stones can scratch or damage your gold. If you keep your gold away from hard jewelry, you can keep your gold looking better for longer.

When you are wearing pearls you have to make sure not to expose them to any harsh hair sprays, perfumes, or other chemicals. They tend to lose their luster very fast if they are exposed to these chemicals because the nacre (skin) of the pearl will start to peel off.

When soldering a wedding ring and an engagement ring together, make sure the jeweler polishes the rings. Engagement rings are often worn for some time before the wedding band is and it will look like the rings do not match if they are not polished to look new.

If you are going to chose to have an engagement ring and wedding ring soldered together, keep in mind that you may have to have the rings sized because there is a significant chance that the rings will fit the finger tighter than they do seperately. Rings that are too tight can cause circulation problems in the finger.

If you want to buy silver jewelry, consider buying vintage pieces. The price of silver is higher now than it was in years past, and it is expected to continue to increase. This means purchasing silver jewelry is a good investment. If you focus on buying vintage pieces that were made when silver cost much less, they will be more affordable than new pieces you can buy today.

In conclusion, you want to make sure that nobody is going to take advantage of you when either buying or selling jewelry. While nobody can stop a dishonest person from trying to cheat you, you can prepare yourself for the worst, by following the tips provided in this article.