Fancy Yourself Dressing Up More? Find Style Suggestions Here

Fashion is something that everyone can learn. You may not think so, but it is true! Simply knowing some basic fashion rules and guidelines can really affect your style and how good you look. This article contains some of those fundamental fashion tips you need to know to look your best.

Skimpy tops are comfortable to wear in hot weather, but be careful if you are a big busted gal. Your figure needs good support, and you will feel more secure if you wear a sports bra under a lightweight top that has skinny straps and no shape of its own.

If you notice your nail polish is becoming too thick, do not despair. Try adding a few drops of acetone based polish remover into the bottle. Shake, and check the consistency. Continue to do this until it is useable again. You will extend the use of your polish, and save money in the process.

Embrace your imperfections. Although society says that we should all look a certain way, the truth is that our imperfections really make us beautiful. For instance, think of Cindy Crawford and her mole. She just would not look the same without the mole, and it actually makes her a beautiful, unique woman. Everyone has some type of imperfection, even if you can't visibly see it.

Put most of the money you have to spend on clothes into the purchase of fashion basics. Buy pieces that complement each other and are timeless. Start with the classic look of a black pencil skirt and give it the look of today with a trend top or jacket.

If you are a larger size and would like to seem more slim, wear dark-colored blouses on top of dark-colored slacks or skirts. This will mask your look so that you are not emphasizing bulges. Seek out apparel with elastic bands so that you will feel good in what you are wearing.

One of the key things that you need to be more fashionable is to get fit. Being fit will help you feel confident and look great. If you are carrying an extra bit of weight then you should start an easy diet and begin doing a bit of exercise on a daily basis.

Neutrals are big every season. This season, the creamier neutrals are especially popular. Try looking for pieces in hues like cream, caramel, chocolate, etc. These colors work well on their own, and they also work as accents to bold or subdued outfits. Whichever way you decide to flaunt them, you can find some neutrals that go with your outfits.

Do not be afraid to be unique. Although high school beats into our heads that everyone should be the same, the truth is that being unique is vital for success in any area. Lady Gaga is a prime example. Uniqueness is a good thing. You should never try to hide it.

Wearing bangs is an easy way to cover up a fairly large forehead, but it does not look good when you have one that is much too big for your face. The best way to minimize a large forehead is to wear an asymmetrical bang that is not too full.

If your hair looks oily, you can fix it quickly with a little talcum powder or cornstarch. Just pat a little of the powder or cornstarch over the oily parts. Let it sit for about five minutes then brush it out thoroughly with a natural bristle brush. Your hair will look clean and full.

Choose clothing that emphasizes your body's strong points and hides weaknesses. If you're small, soft, delicate fabrics are best. Busty women can draw attention to other areas with fancy skirts or trendy slacks. Pear-shaped women can offset the imbalance by wearing dark colors from the waist down, complemented with light colored blouses.

An hourglass figure looks sexy on all women. Even though society makes us believe that the extremely thin women are the sexiest, this is far from the truth. Men love women with an hourglass figure. Always wear clothing that complements your curves. If you do not have curves, fake it by wearing a high-waisted skirt or a stylish belt.

Now that you have the basics in your mind, you can really step out and become a fashion forward person. Take the tips given in this article and use them to assemble looks for yourself that look great and make you feel good. Now that you have the fundamentals, the sky is the limit!