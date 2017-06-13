Essential Tips On How To Dress For Any Occasion

Fashion is something that everyone can learn. You may not think so, but it is true! Simply knowing some basic fashion rules and guidelines can really affect your style and how good you look. This article contains some of those fundamental fashion tips you need to know to look your best.

When choosing clothes, think about what season you are. If you look good in reds and oranges, you are a "summer" and probably will look good in any warm color (like yellow). If you look good in blues, you are likely a "winter" and look good in whites and greys as well.

Don't be afraid to go up a size if it means achieving the perfect fit. It can be quite distressing when you try on your usual size only to find it doesn't fit. Don't fret! Sizes vary from designer to designer and brand to brand, so it is perfectly okay to go up a size from your usual size.

Never leave home without lotion! When you're out and about, your hands can suffer the effects of a drying world. Regular hand-washing alone can wreak havoc on both your hands and your cuticles. Your best defense is to always carry a small bottle of lotion in your handbag. That way, you can always put your best hand forward.

When selecting a dress, choose one that has a vertical (rather than horizontal) pattern. This makes you appear longer rather than wider, giving the illusion that you are slimmer than you really are. Also, seek out a piece that has an empire waist, as it makes it seem like you have a smaller waistline.

Always keep a little (or not that little) black dress in your closet. A classic black dress is always in season and looks great at formal occasions. There are brand name styles as well inexpensive but elegant varieties. There is no reason to skip buying a black dress to add to your wardrobe.

Dress for your body type. Take the time to understand your shape, and how to use clothes to enhance your natural assets. Women who know how to work with their body, instead of hiding it, are the ones people notice when they walk into a room. Be proud of your shape, and work with it to boost your fashion esteem.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

Find the right balance between fashionable and comfortable. Pain doesn't have to equal beauty. Just because a pair of shoes or a lacy dress are aesthetically pleasing doesn't mean you should wear them. Don't just check to see if something fits. Before you spend any money, try to determine whether you will be able to wear what you are buying for extended periods of time.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to be fashionable. There are many department stores that carry comparable styles to famous designer fashions. Other stores offer high-fashion brands at low prices because they buy over run styles. Another option is getting a sewing machine and recreating your favorite styles.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

Save your old clothes. Trends and fashions go in cycles, so whatever you are wearing now is likely to have a comeback in ten years or more. Even if you do not think you would ever wear it again then, you might can swap clothes with someone looking for something vintage.

Clean out your jewelry drawer at least once per year. Most pieces that are made of gold or that contain precious gems can survive changing trends, but costume jewelry can go out of style very quickly. To ensure that's your drawer is not full of outdated pieces you should keep your drawer fresh and organized.

By using this advice, you can look your best all the time. This is very important in today's digital age, knowing that your picture might be posted online anytime. You just can't tell when you will have your photo taken by someone with a smartphone. Look your best at all times with these tips!