Feeling Frumpy? Smart Fashion Tips That Can Help

Your clothes tell people about who you are. It is not difficult to put together an outfit for an occasion if you know how to approach it. Matching colors and styles take a little practice. If you want some hints on how you can have great looking outfits that suit your personality, read this article.

If you are going directly from work to an evening out on the town, take a few makeup basics with you to change your look. Consider darker lipstick and some smoky eye shadow to transform your look. You may also darken your blush a bit, providing some contour for darker time. These three products will ease the transition.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

Never leave home without lotion! When you're out and about, your hands can suffer the effects of a drying world. Regular hand-washing alone can wreak havoc on both your hands and your cuticles. Your best defense is to always carry a small bottle of lotion in your handbag. That way, you can always put your best hand forward.

If you notice your hair frizzing when it is dry, try applying just a little leave-in conditioner from the top to the bottom of your hair follicles. If your hair is very curly, use a serum instead and start around the middle of your hair rather than at the crown. These tactics will help to smooth things out and help you to look your best.

Wear light colors when you go out on a sunny summer day. Light colors reflect the sunlight and will keep you cooler. Dark colors tend to retain heat and can make you hot. Clothing in white is the most ideal for a warm day in the summer because it reflects light the best.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

If you are a man, you should make sure that you don't wear suspenders and a belt at the same time. These two things serve the same purpose making them redundant. Also, you will look silly sporting suspenders with a belt. This is a simple fashion do not that will keep you looking handsome.

Dress for your body type. Take the time to understand your shape, and how to use clothes to enhance your natural assets. Women who know how to work with their body, instead of hiding it, are the ones people notice when they walk into a room. Be proud of your shape, and work with it to boost your fashion esteem.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

Many men do not understand how long a tie should be. Many wear ones that sit too high or too short. Too avoid this horrible fashion mix up, you should try to make sure that the tip of your tie comes to your belt line. This is the best way to avoid ruining your look.

Shop at your local resale shops and garage sales. Being fashionable does not mean spending a thousand dollars on an outfit. You can use pieces that are no longer in style and create a new style by putting them together. With all the big-box stores out there you can do this to be original.

As you can see from the advice above, you just need to be smart if you want to project a sense of fashion. It works well when you understand how to help people appreciate the appearance you are trying to project. Then, people will see your great sense of fashion.