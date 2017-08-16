Fancy Yourself Dressing Up More? Discover Fashion Guidance Here

Fashion styles come and go. Fashion is whatever you want it to be, really. Read on for some great suggestions to keep you fashionable.

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

Use a leave-in conditioner if you have trouble with frizz. You want to apply this product following a shower, before the hair dries. Don't be afraid to put a large amount all over your head, and make sure to target both the roots and the very tips of the hair.

For a skinnier yet fashionable look, disguise those extra pounds with a black blouse worn over dark pants or a dark skirt. This will mask your look so that you are not emphasizing bulges. An elastic waistband in your skirt provides more comfort.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

When purchasing jeans, go for timeless looks. For example, classic straight leg or boot cut jeans never go out of style. Opt for either of these styles in either a dark denim or slightly faded to remain in style throughout the years. By opting for these styles, you will always be in style no matter the current fashion.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

Pick top or bottom to accentuate sexily, but never both. The line between looking sexy and looking trashy can be very thin; however, this rule of thumb should suffice. When you accentuate your upper or lower body, keep the other half stylish, yet conservative. Bear in mind, this rule applies to men or women.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Avoid gaping button-down shirts with a bit of velcro or tape. For a permanent fix, sew small strips of hook-and-loop between the buttons across the bust of the shirt. If you aren't handy with a needle and thread, you can also use small pieces of double-sided tape. Be sure to remove it before washing the shirt, though.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Although denim has taken on many forms over the years, it is something that will never go out of style, regardless of its variations. A well-fitting pair of denim jeans looks good on anyone. This doesn't mean putting on a pair that is too tight. Your denim jeans should fit comfortably around your body.

Knowing what the purpose of certain footwear is a good way to avoid any fashion mix ups. For example, sandals were designed to be worn by people going to the beach or for people at the pool. Therefore, you should not wear your sandals all the time as it is unfashionable.

Buy the right size clothing. Too many women wear shirts, skirts, and even bras that are too tight. This is very unflattering. Buying clothing that fits right will have you looking your best. It will also allow you to breathe and be comfortable in what you're wearing. Part of being fashionable is being at ease with your choices.

You can achieve great looks in your outfits without breaking the bank. You can stretch your dollars if you learn how to buy clothes that are versatile, which you can inter-change with each other. Remember the hints in this article, and build your wardrobe into a collection that you will be proud to wear.