Follow This Plan To Look As Spectacular As Possible

Feeling great and looking beautiful at all times is essential for many women to be happy, but it's hard to be beautiful 24 hours a day, unless you know the right beauty tricks. Whether you want to be glamorous or prefer a natural look, this article contains the solid tips to help you stay gorgeous morning, noon and night.

Apply a moisturizer that is light before putting a fake tan on your skin. A fake tan will collect on spots of your skin that are dry. You should make sure you pay attention to your feet, elbows, knees and around your wrists. Apply lotion to these areas before applying a fake tanner.

Prolong your foundation by adding a moisturizer into the bottle. This can also help your face to have a fresh look instead of a caked on look while providing important sun protection.

Target the center of the top of your lip with some white eyeshadow, to give your lips a bigger, fuller appearance. When you highlight this area, it will catch and reflect light, creating the illusion of fullness.

Keep your skin, body, hair and nails looking great by eating a healthy, well-balanced diet. Providing your body with the vitamins and nutrients it needs is the most effective way to look your best. So, remember that beauty starts with healthy food choices while shopping for groceries.

Avoid licking your lips. When you constantly lick your lips, rather than become moist, they actually dry out. Try carrying a lip balm or gloss in your pocket or purse, and put it on anytime you feel like doing some licking. You will soon find your lips in beautiful condition.

To reduce red tones in your skin, use a green based concealer. Because green and red are opposite from each other on the color wheel, the green tones in the concealer will cancel out any red tones in your skin. However, keep in mind that you only need to use a very small amount of concealer to counteract the red. If you use too much you can wind up looking green instead.

To make red lipstick last longer, apply powder and lip liner to your lips before applying the lipstick. First, powder your lips with your usual face powder. Next, draw a line around your lips and fill them in with a red lip liner. Finally, apply the red lipstick on top of the powder and liner, blotting with a tissue to remove any excess lipstick.

To get eyelashes that really pop, eyelash extensions are the perfect solution. It is not best to wear these every single day, but they are wonderful for a party or a wedding. They can look very natural as long as you don't go overboard, and will bring out the color of your eyes.

Use a misting spray to set makeup. After you are finished fully making up your face, lightly mist yourself with a sprayer. This will set your makeup, keeping it in place longer before requiring you to touch it up. This is perfect for long nights out or events such as weddings.

If you're in between hair dresser appointments, and need to hide some roots, use dark mascara on black or brunette hair and gold eye shadow on blond hair! Nobody is perfect and if you've scheduled your hair salon appointment too far in advance to save your roots from showing, brush them lightly with appropriately colored mascara or combine hair spray and blond shades of powder to conceal those roots until you can see your stylist!

When applying a liquid liner, keep your eyes open to keep the line from looking uneven. Start by applying the liner in three dashes, one in the inside corner of the eye, one in the middle and one on the corner, then go back and connect the dashes for a smooth and beautiful line.

Using Vaseline on your eyebrows and eyelashes is going to have a couple different benefits. If you use it at night before you go to bed, you are going to benefit by having lashes and brows that are much shinier. If you use the Vaseline to prep for brow liner, you will notice that your brows will stay in place better.

You now know that a beauty routine is a comprehensive program that can be customized to meet your needs. Start improving your appearance by incorporating some of the techniques you read about into your beauty regimen. You should enjoy feeling and looking beautiful daily. You choose whether or not you want to put forth the effort and be more beautiful.