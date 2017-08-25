Become A Fashionista With These Fashion Tips

It doesn't matter who you are; if you've living in today's world, being less than fashionable can make you feel inferior. That is because your understanding of fashion may be warped from what you've been exposed to in the media. Read on for a series of tips that will lead you to fashion, no matter what your personal style.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Keep your haircut low maintenance. Everyone runs into time crunches when preparing for meetings, outings or other events, and having an easy to fix hairstyle cuts the time needed to get ready. Many fashionable hairstyles are available that will allow you to bounce quick and still maintain a great look.

For a simple way to look more stylish, swap out your cheap rubber flip-flops for a pair of strappy sandals in leather, patent, or another eye-catching, grown-up material. Your feet will still be comfortable, but you will instantly look more put-together and polished. Look for embellished styles with beads, embroidery or funky hardware.

Reduce the pumping action in your container if you apply mascara in the morning. This just causes air to build up in the tube. It can cause bacteria to grow faster. Move your brush within the container as a safer alternative.

A great way to help you look your best is to keep a good stock of button down white cotton shirts. This is important because not only do they go with many different other pieces, they are also safe for nearly every occasion and extremely easy to take care of.

One of the most slimming colors for any woman is black; however, too much black can make you look drab. To avoid this effect, add a brightly colored blazer or scarf. If you have an apple-shaped body, wear either a black skirt or black pants with a bold colored blazer or blouse to make draw the eye upward.

Always keep a little (or not that little) black dress in your closet. A classic black dress is always in season and looks great at formal occasions. There are brand name styles as well inexpensive but elegant varieties. There is no reason to skip buying a black dress to add to your wardrobe.

One great fashion tip is to be sure that you are fully prepared for shopping when you visit the dressing room. This is important because you want to have everything with you that you are going to wear when you go out so that you will know if it is a good fit for your body and your accessories.

One easy fashion tip is to just be more confident. No matter how good your clothes look, you will not truly look fashionable unless you wear your clothes with confidence. You need to carry yourself with the utmost confidence. This is one simple way that you can take your fashion to the next level.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

You may not care that much about how you look, but others do. These tips will help you look your best at all times. Dressing well can open up a lot of doors.