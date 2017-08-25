How To Avoid Typical Makeup Mistakes

Beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder, as well as everyone who looks at her! You want to look your best, enhance your finest features and put your best face forward so read on for some fantastic advice and ideas on you to improve upon your looks in ways you've probably never thought of!

If you need to soak up extra oil in your T-Zones, you can use blotting papers to quickly give your face a more matte appearance. These sheets often come in small, pocket-sized packets; many are offered with rice powder or in a powder-free option. The packets are very cheap and can be slipped into your purse or desk drawer.

Get an even, natural looking spray tan by investing some time preparing your skin before applying the product. For best results, don't shave or use any other forms of hair removal the day you plan to tan. Exfoliating your skin for several days beforehand will also help you achieve streak free results.

You can apply makeup to your wide-set eyes in a way that is very flattering and can make the eyes appear closer together. First, apply a dark brown or navy eyeliner to the inner corners of your eyes, then blend it with a sponge. Apply your eyeshadow at the inner corners, then blend well outward.

Avoid hot water when bathing and showering. Hot water causes your pores to open and lets natural skin oils escape. You will then wash the oil away. Warm water will eliminate this problem and help you keep your skin beautiful and healthy. You can also save money on the heating bill.

Heat your eyelash curler with your blow dryer. Hold your curler in front of your hair dryer for a few seconds. Be sure to check the temperature before using it on your eyelashes because it could burn you. Your eyelashes will curl better with a little heat applied to them.

Instead of applying false eyelashes that may fall off sometime during the day, use an eyelash curler. An eyelash curler will curl your lashes upwards and away from the eye, making your eyes appear bigger. Make sure you use the curler before applying mascara, or you'll have to reapply it.

To make small eyes appear larger, try lining your lower waterline with a white or peach colored eyeliner. By lightening the color of your waterline so it blends better with the white part of your eye, you can create the illusion that your eyes are larger and brighter than they really are.

Don't smoke if you want to achieve true beauty. Smoking leads to wrinkles and aged skin. It can also cause yellow teeth and sallow skin. Quitting smoking, or not starting in the first place, can help to keep you young and vibrant looking. Consider this before lighting up.

Keep your makeup light and simple. If you put on too much makeup you can stress your skin, and make yourself look older than you are. The best beauty is often the least complicated. Keep your routine to a quality moisturizer, followed with lip gloss and a good mascara.

If you have dry skin, or older looking skin, you need to be exfoliating on a weekly basis. You should also do this if you are applying any kind of tanning lotion. You want to exfoliate first to get the most out of the tanning lotion you are using.

For calming skin inflammation rose and lavender are excellent ways to calm these areas. It can either be a lotion or a cream and can be used on any area of the body. There are a variety of products available in an organic form and many that have not been tested on animals.

If you have ever caught yourself peeling off nail polish because it had begun to chip, it's possible you have done damage to your nail. When the nail polish is peeled off like this, there is a chance you are taking off a layer of the nail plate. This can cause your nail to thin out or crack. Opt for an acetone-free nail polish remover instead.

To clean your skin without depriving it of its natural oils, use a cream cleanser. A cream cleanser will help lock in the skin healthy oils on your face, and will also leave your face moisturized and glowing. Using this type of cleanser will slow the development of fine lines and wrinkles.

Even if you have greasy skin, you should apply moisturizer to it, at least, when you go to bed. Oil on your face may lead you to believe that you have an excessive amount of moisture in your skin but that is not the kind of moisture that your skin needs, in order to remain healthy.

If you find that your feet are dry and scaly looking and feeling, try using a petroleum jelly product to treat them. Apply a generous amount on your feet and cover them with thick socks at night before you go to bed. Your feet will absorb the moisture out of the petroleum jelly and will quickly look and feel much better.

Getting a tattoo can be an artistic way to decorate ones body that will also enhance the beauty of that area however it can also be a sign of negative personality traits and detract from ones beauty. Choosing a tattoo that is meaningful and not a common theme or image can help ones beauty stand out.

Never ever go to bed with your makeup on your face. This causes more damage than just ruining a good pillow case. Your pores will get extremely clogged and you will suffer many blemishes. Taking the time to wash your face each night will surely benefit you for many years.

You have curled your hair with a curling iron, but have you ever thought about using heat on your eyelashes? No, don't use a curling iron on your eyelashes because that is just too dangerous, but heat up your eyelash curler with a hair dryer for a few seconds, so your eyelashes will curl more easily.

